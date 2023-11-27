Nebraska Gov. Pillen marks November as Adoption Awareness Month

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen announced Monday November is Adoption Awareness Month. He spoke about the importance and need for foster and adoptive families at the State Capitol.

“Being able to have a son that’s now 19 and...(the) greatest gift of grace that Suzanne and our family... we could have lived 100 lifetimes and not experienced the gift of grace of having a son come into our family,” Pillen said.

The Governor and his wife, Suzanne, expressed their connection to Monday’s announcement. The Pillens adopted their son, Izic, by chance, when Suzanne was mentoring a young pregnant teen.

“Our children have made us better humans, more compassionate neighbors, more confident advocates and taught us how to live our lives looking forward,” said adoption advocate Miranda Coleman.

Miranda and her husband, Craig Coleman, adopted Niviah and Nebraska football player, Malachi through foster care when they were 7 and 8 years old. She says for those considering adoption to “get involved to change a life and see how it impacts yours.”

“When my son was born, I walked over to the warmer and there he was and a feeling of peace came over me and it felt like I was meeting someone I had known for years,” said advocate Shannon Bingham.

Shannon says she leaned over towards her child, Seth, and said, “There you are.”

Seth spoke at the podium as well, sharing how his birth mother knew she was too young to properly support her son at the time. It’s a decision that saved his life.

“If my birth mother, Wendy, hadn’t decided to place me for adoption that fateful day, I wouldn’t be able to stand here today and tell you how beautiful adoption truly is,” he said.

During the month of October, 331 adoptions were completed in Nebraska. Nearly 200 children are still waiting for placement in a permanent home.

Pillen said foster parents as well as kinship relationships play a vital role in providing safe and caring environments for children in need.

“All I can do today is encourage Nebraskans to answer the calling,” he said.

If considering adoption and unsure where to start, Pillen said the first step could be being a mentor to young people in your community.

There are also several resources in Nebraska to help with your journey to parenthood, including the Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska Children and Home Society Families Forever Program.

