Man arrested in connection with Omaha woman’s murder held without bond

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The second man arrested Friday in connection with an Omaha woman’s murder last month was denied bond in court Monday morning.

Trenelle Miller, 30, appeared to answer to a first-degree murder charge, as well as two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, discharging a firearm near a building, and possession of a gun by a prohibited person.

Trenelle Miller, 30. (Omaha Police Department)

On Oct. 4, officers responded to a home in the area of 36th and Grand Avenue for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered 19-year-old Dontayzhia Swift with critical gunshot wounds. She later died at the hospital.

Officers pursued the suspect vehicle and took two people into custody. One of those people was 28-year-old Markel Devers, who is being held at Douglas County Jail, booked as an accessory to murder.

Miller had been awaiting trial on unrelated gun charges from an incident last January.

Miller’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 8, 2024. A police affidavit remains sealed.

