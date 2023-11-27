Lincoln Police identify officer involved in shooting of wanted man

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department released the name of the officer who shot a wanted man on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Police say Officer Nicholas Vest shot 35-year-old Garrett Hanika at the Microtel Inn and Suites parking lot at North 25th and Fairfield Streets.

Nicholas Vest, with over seven years of law enforcement experience, has been with LPD since July 2021.

Hanika remains in the hospital in serious condition.

LPD Chief Michon Morrow said officers were told Tuesday morning to be on the lookout for Hanika and the orange Jeep Wrangler he’s known to drive. Hanika had a federal warrant out of Council Bluffs for a probation violation for possession of a weapon. LPD said Hanika is also a suspect in a theft of multiple firearms and ammunition.

Morrow said around 12:20 p.m., Officer Vest spotted the orange Jeep at the Microtel Inn and Suites and called for backup.

One of the photos shows a marked LPD cruiser parked behind the orange Jeep and Officer Vest walking up to the driver’s side window.

This photo shows a marked LPD cruiser parked behind the suspect's orange Jeep and the officer walking up to the driving side’s window. (Lincoln Police)

Another photo shows one of two times the suspect reversed and rammed the cruiser. Morrow said shortly after this, Hanika accelerated forward and tried to hit Officer Vest with his vehicle.

This photo shows one of two times the suspect reversed and rammed the LPD cruiser. (Lincoln Police)

A third photo shows the vehicle up next to a building. That photo was taken after Officer Vest shot at the vehicle twice, striking the suspect.

This photo shows the vehicle up next to a building. That photo was taken after police shot at the vehicle twice, striking the suspect. (Lincoln Police)

During the incident, Morrow said Hanika’s 39-year-old female passenger got out of the Jeep and he ran her over. Employees at a nearby business gave officers a jack to help rescue the woman from underneath the Jeep. Morrow said the woman has serious, “life altering injuries” and is still in the hospital.

Hanika was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. He was later put in jail for the federal warrant as well as charges of first degree assault, attempted first degree assault on an officer, use of a deadly weapon and resisting arrest with a deadly weapon.

Officer Vest was not injured and was put on administrative leave, which is standard procedure following an officer-involved shooting.

Garrett Hanika, 35. (Lancaster County Jail)

