Father arrested in 10-year-old son’s shooting death to appear in court Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For an Omaha family, Thanksgiving went from a time to give thanks to an unbelievable tragedy.

Officers responded to the area of N. 31st and Nicholas Street around 11:30 p.m. Thursday for a reported shooting. Police believe someone in the home heard a car alarm sound, and went outside with a gun.

“Another young person started coming up towards the house, and he fired a shot,” said Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine. “After he fired the shot, he realized that this person was coming towards him was his 10-year-old son, and his son died from that gunshot.”

Prosecutors have charged Will McDonald, 47, with manslaughter in his son Kendrick’s death. Will is also accused of use of a firearm to commit a felony and a second offense of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

“He’d already been convicted one time of being a felon in possession,” Kleine said. “This was a second offense, so he shouldn’t have had a gun to begin with.”

Kleine said it’s sad a father shot his son, but in no circumstance is deadly force justified to protect property.

“If somebody is stealing property from somebody, whether it’s your Christmas tree in the front yard, or your car, or bicycle from your front porch, you can’t use deadly force to shoot that person.”

Kleine said it all adds up to tragedy at the time of year when we all should be counting our blessings.

“It’s beyond belief,” he said. “It’s so sad that a 10-year-old lost his life in this sort of circumstance.”

Will McDonald faces up to two decades in prison if found guilty on the manslaughter charge, and up to 50 years for use of a weapon to commit a felony. The prohibited firearm possession charge carries a sentence of 20 years to life.

