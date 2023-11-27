We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident

Avery Davis, 6, was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to officials. (Source: WIS)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero, Marcus Flowers and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) – A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina last week, according to officials.

Family members identified the boy as Avery Davis.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg County on Friday morning.

“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of a 6-year-old who was killed after being accidentally shot Friday morning in a hunting accident,” SCDNR wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The department said officers are in the initial stages of investigation. Officials have not clarified how the shooting happened, but they are calling it an accident.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Nebraska woman following a pursuit in Madison County...
Nebraska State Patrol arrests woman following Norfolk pursuit
A Nebraska State Patrol cruiser in the icy weather
Nebraska State Patrol investigates multiple deadly crashes
The Huskers finished the regular season at 28-1 overall and 19-1 in the Big Ten, matching their...
Three Nebraska teams make NCAA volleyball tournament, No. 1 seed Nebraska and No. 3 seed Creighton to host
Organizations behind the first "medical respite program" in Omaha said it helped nearly 20...
Omaha’s first ‘medical respite program’ serves 17 people in first year

Latest News

A family dog was shot while trying to protect a 12-year-old.
GRAPHIC: Family dog shot trying to protect 12-year-old
A family dog was shot while trying to protect a 12-year-old.
GRAPHIC: Family dog shot trying to protect 12-year-old
Jennifer Flewellen and her mom, Peggy, celebrate Jenn's acceptance into Mary Free Bed...
Woman who woke up after nearly 5 years in coma defies the odds
Some are still waiting for news. (Source: CNN/CNN PORTUGAL/IDF/Courtesy Orit...
Families await news of hostages not yet released by Hamas