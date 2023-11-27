Election 2024: Omaha Police union again endorses Don Bacon
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Officers Association is again endorsing Congressman Don Bacon for re-election in 2024.
A formal ceremony was held Monday morning to make the endorsement official, with OPOA President Tony Conner, board members, and other Omaha Police officers in attendance.
OPOA’s endorsement of Bacon comes as no surprise:
“This is the fourth consecutive cycle that the OPOA has endorsed Rep. Bacon, despite previously not endorsing federal candidates for office,” the organization said in its announcement.
State Sen. Tony Vargas is again challenging Bacon to represent Nebraska’s 2nd District in the House of Representatives.
In 2022, Bacon beat Vargas 52% to 48%.
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.