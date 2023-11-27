We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Election 2024: Omaha Police union again endorses Don Bacon

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.
Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Officers Association is again endorsing Congressman Don Bacon for re-election in 2024.

A formal ceremony was held Monday morning to make the endorsement official, with OPOA President Tony Conner, board members, and other Omaha Police officers in attendance.

OPOA’s endorsement of Bacon comes as no surprise:

“This is the fourth consecutive cycle that the OPOA has endorsed Rep. Bacon, despite previously not endorsing federal candidates for office,” the organization said in its announcement.

State Sen. Tony Vargas is again challenging Bacon to represent Nebraska’s 2nd District in the House of Representatives.

In 2022, Bacon beat Vargas 52% to 48%.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Nebraska woman following a pursuit in Madison County...
Nebraska State Patrol arrests woman following Norfolk pursuit
The Huskers finished the regular season at 28-1 overall and 19-1 in the Big Ten, matching their...
Three Nebraska teams make NCAA volleyball tournament, No. 1 seed Nebraska and No. 3 seed Creighton to host
Organizations behind the first "medical respite program" in Omaha said it helped nearly 20...
Omaha’s first ‘medical respite program’ serves 17 people in first year
A Nebraska State Patrol cruiser in the icy weather
Nebraska State Patrol investigates multiple deadly crashes

Latest News

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, at the podium, and State Sen. Rob Clements of Elmwood speak about the...
Gov. Pillen highlights importance of foster, kinship, adoptive families
Ron DeSantis - Dave Price
1 on 1: DeSantis says Trump isn’t the same as he was when he became president 7 years ago
Gov. Jim Pillen asserted his support for Israel and the Jewish Community in Nebraska in a...
Gov. Pillen orders proclamation on fighting anti-semitism
Bob Vander Plaats, who heads a group called The Family Leader, speaks at a Republican...
Election 2024: Prominent Iowa Christian conservative leader endorses Ron DeSantis