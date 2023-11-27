Election 2024: Omaha Police union again endorses Don Bacon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Officers Association is again endorsing Congressman Don Bacon for re-election in 2024.

A formal ceremony was held Monday morning to make the endorsement official, with OPOA President Tony Conner, board members, and other Omaha Police officers in attendance.

OPOA’s endorsement of Bacon comes as no surprise:

“This is the fourth consecutive cycle that the OPOA has endorsed Rep. Bacon, despite previously not endorsing federal candidates for office,” the organization said in its announcement.

I thank the Omaha Police Officers Association for their early endorsement of my re-election in 2024. In Congress, the security of our nation and our communities is my top priority. Omaha Police Officers are on the front lines of that mission in Omaha, and I am honored to have… https://t.co/yQmGR5Gilp — Don Bacon 🇺🇸 🥓 ✈️ 🏍️ (@DonJBacon) November 27, 2023

State Sen. Tony Vargas is again challenging Bacon to represent Nebraska’s 2nd District in the House of Representatives.

In 2022, Bacon beat Vargas 52% to 48%.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.