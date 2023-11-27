We are Local
Autopsy reveals cause of death for Omaha woman found in Lancaster County field

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said the woman found dead in the area of 98th and...
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said the woman found dead in the area of 98th and Havelock Streets last Tuesday died of blunt force trauma.

The body was identified as 34-year-old Cecilia Perez, who’d been reported missing from Omaha on Nov. 21 but hadn’t been spoken to since Nov. 18.

Omaha Police arrested and booked 33-year-old Raymond Evans into Douglas County Corrections on a criminal homicide charge.

Raymond Evans, 33.
LSO said they had been assisting in the investigation since Perez’s body was discovered by some men clearing trees in a field with heavy equipment.

As the investigation progressed, they learned that the crime occurred in Omaha and turned it over to the Omaha Police Department.

“We continued on with what we had done here and things but we have transferred all our reports and everything up to them since it’s gonna be prosecuted in Douglas County,” LSO Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said.

