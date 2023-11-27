6 First Alert Traffic: One injured in Monday morning crash in central Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials say one person was taken to the hospital after an early-morning crash in central Omaha.

Omaha Police tells 6 News they were called to 50th and I Streets just before 4:30 a.m. The crash involved one vehicle, and officials believe speed may have played a role.

A crash at 50th and I in Omaha early this morning. At least one injury. A stretch of 50th is closed. pic.twitter.com/dL6LqHb7Vw — Craig Nigrelli (@CraigNigrelli) November 27, 2023

The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

