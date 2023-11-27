We are Local
6 First Alert Traffic: One injured in Monday morning crash in central Omaha

Police say one person was taken to the hospital after a crash at 50th and I Streets in central Omaha Monday morning.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials say one person was taken to the hospital after an early-morning crash in central Omaha.

Omaha Police tells 6 News they were called to 50th and I Streets just before 4:30 a.m. The crash involved one vehicle, and officials believe speed may have played a role.

The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

