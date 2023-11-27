We are Local
2nd person sentenced in killing of Omaha man whose body was found in Lancaster County

Braden Bongers was sentenced Monday in the death of Gary Lew of Omaha, dead in a ditch earlier this year. Two more co-conspirators face sentencing later this week.
The fourth and final suspect in the murder of a 68-year-old man whose body was found in a Lancaster County ditch pleaded no contest to a lesser charge.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man is headed to prison for his role in a murder.

Braden Bongers, 27, pleaded no contest Monday to attempted felony assault in the death of 68-year-old Gary Lew of Omaha, who was found dead in a ditch in Lancaster County, northeast of Crete, in April.

Bongers was accused of assaulting Lew with two others at his Omaha home in April. Investigators said the victim’s body was dumped in a ditch in rural Lancaster County. He pled his assault charge down last month to attempted first-degree assault.

Monday morning, a judge sentenced Bongers to 18 years in prison — which means, according to Nebraska law, he’ll likely serve half of that.

Two others — Jacob and Justin Thornley — will be sentenced for their roles in the murder on Wednesday. They also pled “no contest” last month to manslaughter; they were initially facing second-degree murder charges.

From left: Braden Bongers, Christina Thornley, Jacob Thornley, and Justin Thornley
From left: Braden Bongers, Christina Thornley, Jacob Thornley, and Justin Thornley(Omaha Police Department)

Court documents say Bongers and Jacob and Justin Thornley allegedly assaulted Lew at a home, and Christina Thornley found Lew dead while with Jacob and Justin. The three Thornleys then allegedly transported the body to a remote area of Lancaster County.

Christina Thornley changed her “not guilty” plea in Douglas County District Court on Thursday morning to “no contest” to all six charges filed against her, including abuse of a vulnerable adult and false imprisonment.

She was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Reporter Brian Mastre contributed to this story.

