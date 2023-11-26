Omaha’s Holiday Lights Festival shines bright on Small Business Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Live music, singing, and plenty of holiday cheer happened at Gene Leahy Mall Saturday night for the annual Holiday Lights Festival.

Tree lights surrounding the mall, in the Old Market and in parts of North and South Omaha, came on for the seasonal display.

“Really trying to tie our city together and different communities together,” event marketing coordinator Maggie Winton said. “That’s really the special part of the Holiday Lights Festival.”

Unlike previous years, the event happened on Small Business Saturday instead of Thanksgiving.

“Because this whole Holiday Lights Festival season is about supporting Omaha, supporting downtown, and all of this, Small Business Saturday is the perfect day to do that because all of our local businesses in the area are open, which they might not be on Thanksgiving.”

Among those in attendance was Jennifer Kitzmann, who said it was the first time she and her kids have attended since they moved to Omaha from Ottawa, Illinois last year. She said it helps make the most of this joyful time.

It is also the season of giving, and the Food Bank of the Heartland was on site collecting monetary and food donations for its Shine the Light on Hunger campaign.

“Right now, during Shine the Light on Hunger, one dollar can provide actually six meals,” marketing and communications director Travis Carlson said. “We’re really excited about that.”

Carlson said that’s made possible by matching funds from Conagra Brands, Baker’s, and others. He said the need is higher than ever right now, partially due to inflation, which puts more pressure on families throughout the holidays.

If you would like to give to Food Bank of the Heartland for Shine the Light on Hunger, click here.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.