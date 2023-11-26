We are Local
Omaha’s first ‘medical respite program’ serves 17 people in first year

Organizations behind the first "medical respite program" in Omaha said it helped nearly 20 people in its first year.
By Bella Caracta
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Vincent Majok was the victim of a brutal attack while experiencing homelessness.

“I got stabbed four times,” he said.

After being treated at an Omaha hospital, staff referred him to Siena Francis House. The shelter is part of a 2-year medical respite pilot program with Charles Drew Health Center.

“I’ve been going through a lot of things, and I never got no help until Monica approached me to help me,” said Majok.

Monica is his case manager at Siena Francis. Monica’s supervisor, Kristy McKern, explained the “medical respite program,” the first of its kind in Omaha.

“The whole idea really is to allow people to come into the program and stabilize,” said McKern.So having their medical outcomes really improve.”

Siena Francis reserves five beds for these clients. So far, they’ve served 17 people ages 35 and older, according to their latest evaluation presentation.

“It’s not just a one-night stay or a two-night stay…it’s really to help them get on their feet so they can maintain,” said McKern.

Charles Drew Health Center provides the necessary medical care at Siena Francis, rather than the clients being left on the streets and going back to the emergency room.

“I think just putting them back on the streets is going to get them more time in the hospital,” said McKern.

Ultimately, the goal is to reduce readmission rates, which could lower costs and wait times in the healthcare system as a whole.

Now that over one year has passed since the program started, data shows all the clients had mobility restrictions, like Majok.

Post-discharge data also shows that about one-third found a spot in a shelter; 12% started living with family or friends. For about another one-third, it’s unknown where they were discharged.

Majok said he’s looking forward to healing and finding a more permanent home, but for now, he’s grateful.

“People who don’t have no place to go, (the program) saved them,” he said.

Program leadership explained areas of opportunities upon reflection at the halfway mark of the pilot, including understanding why people were denied from the program. They accepted just over one third of the people who were referred.

