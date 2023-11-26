We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Mast, Tominaga lead way for Nebraska in 85-72 win over Cal State Fullerton

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Rienk Mast #51 MBB vs Cal State Fullerton
Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Rienk Mast #51 MBB vs Cal State Fullerton (Scott Bruhn | Scott Bruhn)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Rienk Mast scored 19 points, Keisei Tominaga added 17, and Nebraska continued its hot start to the season, defeating Cal State Fullerton 85-72 on Sunday.

Nebraska improved to 7-0 for the first time since the 1992-93 season and just the fifth time in program history.

Mast and Tominaga opened the second half with 3-pointers and the Cornhuskers extended their 11-point halftime lead to 17 points at 53-36. Nebraska led by double digits throughout the second half.

Cal State Fullerton got as close as 11 down in the final 2 1/2 minutes but Nebraska had no trouble maintaining its lead.

Brice Williams and Mast scored 11 points each in the first half, leading Nebraska to a 47-36 lead at the break. The Cornhuskers shot 48.5%, made seven 3-pointers and were perfect on eight free throws.

Nebraska finished at 46.6%, including 12 of 30 3-pointers (40%), and made 19 of 20 free throws (95%).

Williams scored 14 points, Juwan Gary 13 off the bench and Jamarques Lawrence 11 for Nebraska.

The Titans’ Max Jones scored 19 of his career-high 30 points in the first half, going 6-for-10 from the field, including 3 of 4 3-pointers. He finished 10 for 19 and 5 for 7. Donovan Oday had 16 points off the bench and Dominic Brewton scored 10 for the Titans (2-4).

The Cornhuskers will host Creighton on Sunday in their final game prior to Big Ten play. Fullerton State hosts North Dakota on Friday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Nebraska woman following a pursuit in Madison County...
Nebraska State Patrol arrests woman following Norfolk pursuit
A Nebraska State Patrol cruiser in the icy weather
Nebraska State Patrol investigates multiple deadly crashes
Sarpy County authorities are investigating after an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell.
Sarpy County authorities investigate inmate death
Saturday Evening Snowfall
Snow moves through the area Saturday, lasts into the overnight
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded

Latest News

A month ago, Nebraska was 5-3 with four chances to win a bowl game. They finished the season on...
Bowl eligibility evades Nebraska as turnovers cost Huskers in loss to Iowa
For a fourth straight game, the Huskers had the ball with a chance to win. For a fourth...
Turnovers sinks Huskers again in loss to Iowa
Athlete of the week: Lual Maker - Lewis Central Football
Athlete of the Week: Lewis Central Football’s Lu Maker
Nebraska volleyball at Wisconsin
Top-ranked Nebraska volleyball swept by No. 5 Wisconsin