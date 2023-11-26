David’s Morning Forecast - Slick roads this morning, breezy and chilly day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Light snow overnight left around 1/2″ of snow on the ground north of I-80 in the metro, with some areas closer to an inch on the south side of town. A few areas in southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa picked up between 2 and 3 inches of snow, resulting in slick to snow covered roads across most of the area. Road conditions are rapidly improving, at least for the main roads. Untreated side roads will be slick until we can get some sunshine, which will happen later today. Temperatures will be quite chilly, in the 20s this morning and only warming into the mid-30s this afternoon.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Winds will become quite gusty later this morning into the afternoon. A cold front will bring northwest wind of 15 to 25mph, with gusts as high as 35 to 40mph at times. The wind will keep things feeling cold all day. Despite highs in the mid-30s, wind chills will likely remain in the teens to mid-20s all day long. Wind should drop off overnight, leading to some very chilly conditions.

Strong wind gusts this afternoon (WOWT)

Morning lows will fall off into the teens to start Monday, likely into the 15 to 18 degree range in the metro. After the cold start, we’ll see partly sunny skies which should help to bring in slightly warmer conditions. However, a northwest breeze and afternoon clouds will likely keep temperatures below normal for one more day, highs only reach the upper 30s to around 40 for most of the area.

Sunday Morning 3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

The warming trend will continue for the rest of the week, with highs in the mid-40s for Tuesday, pushing closer to 50 degrees by Wednesday. We’ll hold onto the mid to upper 40s through the upcoming weekend with a mainly dry forecast. Our next chance of any rain or snow should hold off until at least Saturday or Sunday.

