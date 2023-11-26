David’s Evening Forecast - Cold overnight, slowly warming this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gusty northwest winds along with partly cloudy skies and scattered flurries kept things quite chilly today. Temperatures topped out in the mid-30s for most of the area, though wind chills remained in the 20s and teens thanks to northwest winds that were gusting over 30mph at times. That northwest breeze will relax a bit this evening, but still coming in at 5 to 15mph. That will keep wind chills in the 20s and teens. Temperatures should fall into the 20s quickly after sunset, so it will be quite cold for the evening and early overnight.

Sunday Evening's Forecast (WOWT)

Lows should fall into the mid-teens by early Monday morning, definitely a morning for the heavier winter jacket. The good news is winds will be a little lighter in the morning with some sunshine. More clouds will move in for the afternoon, making for another cooler day. Temperatures in the teens should warm into the 30s by Noon. Afternoon highs top out in the mid to upper 30s. If we can manage a little extra sun in the afternoon, we may see a few spots top out around 40 degrees. With the sun and temperatures above freezing once again, we will continue melting off the snow around the area, with most of it likely gone in the metro by evening.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

A warmer trend arrives by Tuesday and Wednesday, highs should push into the mid-40s on Tuesday and climb to around 50 by Wednesday. That should melt off any snow that remains across the region with plenty of sunshine. Some slightly cooler air pushes in to end the week, more clouds holding highs to the 30s on Friday. However, the forecast is dry through the end of the week. Our next chance for any rain or snow holding off until at least the upcoming weekend.

First Alert Forecast 5 Day Forecast (WOWT)

