Two people dead after crash on I-80 near North Platte, NSP says

The Nebraska State Patrol said two people have died following a crash on Interstate 80 near...
The Nebraska State Patrol said two people have died following a crash on Interstate 80 near North Platte on Friday.(Nebraska Department of Transportation)
By KNOP News 2
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska State Patrol said two people have died following a crash on Interstate 80 near North Platte on Friday.

Eastbound I-80 from Exit 177 - US 83 to MM 186 just east of North Platte is closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles following a crash Friday afternoon, according to Nebraska 511.

According to multiple reports on Nebraska 511, I-80 eastbound traffic between MM 180 and MM 186 has been at a standstill.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

Stay with KNOP News 2 for updates on this developing story.

Traffic is backed up on eastbound I-80 near North Platte.
Traffic is backed up on eastbound I-80 near North Platte.(Nebraska 511)

