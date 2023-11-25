Two people dead after crash on I-80 near North Platte, NSP says
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska State Patrol said two people have died following a crash on Interstate 80 near North Platte on Friday.
Eastbound I-80 from Exit 177 - US 83 to MM 186 just east of North Platte is closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles following a crash Friday afternoon, according to Nebraska 511.
According to multiple reports on Nebraska 511, I-80 eastbound traffic between MM 180 and MM 186 has been at a standstill.
It’s unclear what led up to the crash.
