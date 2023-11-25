We are Local
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Nov. 24

This week’s most-viewed coverage included the stabbing death of an Omaha teen and an Omaha man arrested in the death of his brother.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.(WOWT)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Nov. 24.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. 17-year-old Council Bluffs teen killed at South Omaha bar

Omaha Police say a Council Bluffs teen died after being shot at a south Omaha bar Friday night.

5. Man arrested in Omaha homicide investigation

Mark A. McDaniel was arrested in connection to a homicide investigation in Omaha.

4. Knicely Done: Omaha youth pastor inspires others with story of near-death accident

Taylor Foster is a youth pastor in Omaha. He uses the story of his near-death accident while on vacation years ago to inspire young people across the metro.

3. Ashland Police arrest Omaha man wanted in several stolen vehicle cases

Ashland Police say they arrested an Omaha man wanted in several Nebraska communities for stolen vehicles.

2. Teen faces murder charge in Omaha stabbing

The charges against an Omaha teenager accused of stabbing another teen were upgraded to murder after the victim died in the hospital.

1. Teen killed in Omaha stabbing gives life to others through organ donation

The teen attacked in a stabbing last week in west Omaha donated his organs after dying in the hospital Friday.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
6. Century-old Omaha steakhouse helping carry on family holiday traditions
5. Ashland Police; Omaha man wanted for stolen vehicle cases captured
4. Omaha teen killed in stabbing donates organs, mother says he was an 'angel'
3. 6 First Alert Weather Days for season's first snow
2. Council Bluffs teen shot and killed at south Omaha bar
1. Bellevue Police officer passes away after suffering medical emergency

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Salvation Army cancels Tree of Lights Family Fun Festival due to weather

#BREAKING -- Officials with the Salvation Army have canceled the Tree of Lights Family Fun Festival set for Sunday...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Sunday, November 19, 2023

5. Taylor Swift postpones Rio show, citing extreme heat one day after fan dies at concert

A 23-year-old Taylor Swift fan died at the singer’s Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro on Friday night. Details:...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Saturday, November 18, 2023

4. Principal adopts student sent to his office to be reprimanded

"I just knew that everything happens for a reason." 🤗

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Friday, November 24, 2023

3. Target testing self-checkout changes

Attention Target shoppers: You may soon see some changes in the self-checkout line. Details: https://www.wowt.com/2023/11/18/target-testing-new-self-checkout-policy/

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Saturday, November 18, 2023

2. Sharon Osbourne warns of dangers of Ozempic after dropping below 100 pounds

Sharon Osbourne is warning people — and especially teenagers — to “be careful what you wish for” after dropping below...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Tuesday, November 21, 2023

1. CB teen shot and killed at south Omaha bar

#BREAKING -- Police are asking the public for help as they investigate the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old from Council...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Saturday, November 18, 2023
