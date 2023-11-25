Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Nov. 24

(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Nov. 24.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. 17-year-old Council Bluffs teen killed at South Omaha bar

Omaha Police say a Council Bluffs teen died after being shot at a south Omaha bar Friday night.

5. Man arrested in Omaha homicide investigation

Mark A. McDaniel was arrested in connection to a homicide investigation in Omaha.

4. Knicely Done: Omaha youth pastor inspires others with story of near-death accident

Taylor Foster is a youth pastor in Omaha. He uses the story of his near-death accident while on vacation years ago to inspire young people across the metro.

3. Ashland Police arrest Omaha man wanted in several stolen vehicle cases

Ashland Police say they arrested an Omaha man wanted in several Nebraska communities for stolen vehicles.

2. Teen faces murder charge in Omaha stabbing

The charges against an Omaha teenager accused of stabbing another teen were upgraded to murder after the victim died in the hospital.

1. Teen killed in Omaha stabbing gives life to others through organ donation

The teen attacked in a stabbing last week in west Omaha donated his organs after dying in the hospital Friday.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

#BREAKING -- Officials with the Salvation Army have canceled the Tree of Lights Family Fun Festival set for Sunday...

A 23-year-old Taylor Swift fan died at the singer's Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro on Friday night. Details:...

"I just knew that everything happens for a reason." 🤗

Attention Target shoppers: You may soon see some changes in the self-checkout line. Details: https://www.wowt.com/2023/11/18/target-testing-new-self-checkout-policy/

Sharon Osbourne is warning people — and especially teenagers — to "be careful what you wish for" after dropping below...

1. CB teen shot and killed at south Omaha bar

#BREAKING -- Police are asking the public for help as they investigate the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old from Council...

