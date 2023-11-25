Snow arrives in the late afternoon Saturday, lasts into the overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Areas north of the metro had a quick round of snow that fell late Friday night.

The rest of us will look at snow moving in late Saturday.

A few flurries will be possible late in the morning and into the early afternoon; however, most of the day will be very similar to yesterday with lots of cloud cover and temps struggling to get to 30 degrees.

As we get close to 3 PM, the snow will pick up, especially south of the metro.

The peak chance for snow will be through the early evening and into the overnight with the highest totals south of Interstate 80.

One to three inches will be possible there with less than an inch elsewhere.

Impacts on the roads could last into Sunday morning of this busy travel weekend.

Sunday will see some scattered flurries possible during the middle of the day and early afternoon, though no accumulation is expected.

It will also be blustery with gusts out of the northwest that could reach 40 miles per hour.

Next week is looking dry and quiet with highs in the 40s.

More unsettled weather looks possible as we approach next weekend with the best chance for some rain showers currently looking like Friday.

