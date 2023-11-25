We are Local
Sarpy County authorities investigate inmate death

Sarpy County authorities are investigating after an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell.
Sarpy County authorities are investigating after an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell.(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County authorities are investigating after an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell.

Sarpy County tells 6 News a corrections officer found Paul Doty, 21, Saturday morning. Corrections officers and Papillion medics were called in to attempt life-saving measures, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Doty was booked into the Sarpy County Jail in July for disturbing the peace and child pornography and enticement charges.

The investigation is ongoing; no further information has been released. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Douglas County Crime Lab and other agencies to conduct an in-custody death investigation.

