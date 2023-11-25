Sarpy County authorities investigate inmate death

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County authorities are investigating after an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell.

Sarpy County tells 6 News a corrections officer found Paul Doty, 21, Saturday morning. Corrections officers and Papillion medics were called in to attempt life-saving measures, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Doty was booked into the Sarpy County Jail in July for disturbing the peace and child pornography and enticement charges.

The investigation is ongoing; no further information has been released. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Douglas County Crime Lab and other agencies to conduct an in-custody death investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.