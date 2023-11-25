Papillion business owners underscore importance of Small Business Saturday

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - For most locally-owned businesses, the day following Black Friday is vitally important.

“Small Business Saturday is by far the biggest day of the year, by thousands and thousands of dollars,” said Suzane Winkler, owner of Mama Winky’s in downtown Papillion. “We plan for Small Business Saturday six months or more in advance.”

Winkler’s boutique hosts a variety of products from local artists and makers. She says for many, sales from the day can keep local businesses alive and thriving for the year to come. But none of it would be possible without the community.

“It’s everything,” Winkler said. “We’re so fortunate here in the heart of Downtown Papillion and the Papillion community has embraced us the entire time we’ve been here.”

Timothy Hokanson owns Diana’s Tea Shop and Room next door. He echoes her sentiment -- just a few weeks ago, his shop was on the verge of closing, but Papillion and the surrounding area came to the rescue.

“We got a flood of support,” he said. “It was much more than we thought we would, so we’re more than grateful to everyone who helped us out.”

Now, Small Business Saturday is even more important to his shop’s survival -- and they’re ready for the all-day rush.

“We have a line out the door for four hours,” he said. “It’s insane and it only stops when we run out of useable water to make drinks with.”

The day wasn’t without hiccups, however. Businesses reached out to 6 News after every parking spot in downtown Papillion had been blocked off. The city said it closed them in preparation for the Winter Wonderland lighting ceremony and festival that got underway Saturday afternoon. Hokanson and Winkler said they were shocked.

“It was a mix between panic and frustration,” Hokanson said. “Biggest day of the year and we’re not going to make sales if no one can come in, and, you know, just frustrated because we didn’t get a heads-up. No one told us.”

“It was shocking to think we have no customer parking for the biggest day of the year within the close vicinity,” Winkler said.

After businesses and 6 News sought clarification from the city and Papillion Police, parking was reopened for the day. Mayor David Black apologized to customers and businesses in a Facebook post, encouraging everyone to shop small and eat local.

