Omaha nonprofit creates lifelong memories for cancer patients and their families

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As we get closer to Giving Tuesday, 6 News highlighted Memories for Kids. Its mission is to create unforgettable memories for children who have a parent with Stage 4 cancer.

They do this by providing families with a free field trip. 6 News got a glimpse into how they’re transforming families’ lives -- one memory at a time.

It’s interesting how pictures can often help us relive the most important moments in our lives.

“We decided on Legoland in Kansas City,” said Elyse DeTurk. “It was just so nice to get out and not think about cancer treatments for a while.”

Elyse was first diagnosed with cancer seven years ago. She was only 27. Since then, she’s been on and off chemotherapy treatments and has made several hospital visits.

“I have angiosarcoma and it’s the third time I’ve had it in my lifetime,” DeTurk said. “I was diagnosed an hour after I delivered our 11-month-old Levi, which was extreme highs and lows that day.”

Angiosarcoma is considered a severe illness, and it’s affected multiple parts of DeTurk’s body.

There aren’t words to describe how hard her journey has been, but her husband Dustin said support from her family has kept her fighting.

“She puts up with a lot of this, and what’s impressive is at the end of the day, she still has a smile on her face,” he said.

The DeTurks were reminiscing on their time at Legoland in Kansas City back in May. They were thinking about all the fun things they did, including Lego building and visiting the aquarium.

These moments wouldn’t have been possible without the help of Memories for Kids.

“Our overarching goal is we know these families are really struggling with this difficult time in their life so we try to create something that is a break,” said Megan Riebe-Reay, the nonprofit’s executive director.

The organization was founded in 2011 by Omaha resident Lisa Gravell after she lost her sister-in-law to melanoma.

“Unfortunately, her sister passed and had three young children,” Riebe-Reay said. “At the time, Lisa was looking for some way to create memories for families that have a parent who is fighting an illness.”

This year the organization has created over 20 memories for families. Next year their goal is to make over 30.

“We want to be able to give them some positive thoughts and hopefully inspire them that there is some hope here,” Riebe-Raey said.

But, there’s one thing we take away from the DeTurks’ story.

“It’s easy to want to give up and feel hopeless, and that’s definitely part of the journey too, letting yourself have those moments,” Elyse said. “But then getting back up and finding your why and why you’re fighting for, fighting for yourself, and fighting for your family.”

Just like the DeTurk family, Memories for Kids will continue providing unforgettable experiences for families, but they can’t do it without your support.

If you’re interested in helping them out this Giving Tuesday click here.

To donate directly to their page click here.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.