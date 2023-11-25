Omaha group that cleans up trash looking for support on Giving Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For two years, Blue Bucket Project founder and executive director Cindy Tefft says her nonprofit group has been helping clean up Omaha.

Going on its Flash Trash Mobs, its volunteers take—you guessed it—blue buckets out to different parts of town and see how much litter they can pick up in just one hour.

Tefft said it began with residents complaining about certain spots looking so bad because of how much trash there was.

“If you’re willing to complain, are you also willing to go out and do something about it?” she said.

She also said garbage can be dangerous.

“I had a friend who actually ran over a piece of plastic and it wrapped around her car drivetrain,” Tefft said. “Another woman tripped on a plastic bag flying around in a grocery store parking lot and broke her ankle.”

Working with the city and nonprofit group Keep Omaha Beautiful, Tefft said they figure out which areas are most in need and take action.

She said her group set a record for how much it collected in one hour in October: 70 trash bags worth of garbage along a stretch near 72nd and Grover streets.

“It wasn’t the dirtiest spot we ever saw, but it was surely one of the messiest.”

While she said they receive mini-grants, most of their funding comes from community donations.

With Giving Tuesday coming up, she said they could use some more money to start engaging the community about a particularly messy spot in Spring Lake Park, which they’ve already cleaned it up five times this year.

“The community will become more involved and that way they can have a greater presence in that park,” Tefft said. “Hopefully, it will reduce some of the dumping and littering that’s happening.”

If you’re interested in helping out the Blue Bucket Project this Giving Tuesday, click here.

