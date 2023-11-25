Omaha fire investigators working to determine cause of duplex blaze

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews are working to determine the cause of a Friday afternoon blaze at a north Omaha duplex.

OFD tells 6 News crews were called to 22nd and Ohio Streets just after 4:30 p.m. A plume of black smoke could be seen from the second floor and the roof of the structure. Flames were spotted from the rear of the building and had spread to the attic space.

The flames were brought under control within about 45 minutes. OPPD crews were called in to disconnect service to the structure. No injuries have been reported.

The cause is still under investigation. Damage to the structure is estimated at $45,000.

