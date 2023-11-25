We are Local
Nebraska State Patrol arrests woman following Norfolk pursuit

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Nebraska woman following a pursuit in Madison County Thursday afternoon.
The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Nebraska woman following a pursuit in Madison County Thursday afternoon.(MGN)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST
NORFOLK, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Nebraska woman following a pursuit in Madison County Thursday afternoon.

NSP said in a release a trooper observed an Infiniti G35 speeding along Highway 81 near Norfolk around 1:15 p.m. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused and continued north. The trooper then initiated a pursuit.

The driver turned east onto Sherwood Road in Norfolk before accelerating again, speeding above 120 miles per hour. After about two miles, the driver lost control of the vehicle and slammed into the north ditch. She got out and ran off for a short distance before a trooper was able to take her into custody without further incident.

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Tiffany Robinson of Plainview, was arrested on a slew of charges, including outstanding warrants. She was booked into Madison County Jail after being medically cleared at the hospital.

