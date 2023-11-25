We are Local
‘FREEDOM!’: Runaway Roomba escapes out front door

Hilarious footage of a fleeing Roomba went viral. (Source: CNN, iRobot, Shelley Betz/TikTok, Columbia Records)
By Jeanne Moos, CNN via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(CNN) – A Roomba escaped out of a Georgia home’s open front door and quickly landed itself in a mess.

Hilarious footage of the fleeing Roomba went viral, with a TikTok video gaining more than 27 million views.

The Roomba’s owner, Shelley Betz, said she could not find her vacuum anywhere.

“We could not find him, and we looked under all the furniture,” she said.

Unbeknownst to Betz and her family, the Roomba headed out the front door they’d left open while putting up Christmas decorations.

“We were doing Christmas decorations, in and out, and he escaped,” Betz said.

Two days later, Betz’s husband found the vacuum under a bunch of leaves in the front yard. But the vacuum didn’t make it very far at all; maybe 10 yards, Betz said.

After they found the vacuum, the family looked back at their Ring doorbell camera footage and witnessed the Roomba’s escape.

“We were laughing hysterically,” Betz said.

So was the internet. Images of the Roomba’s escape instantly turned into memes.

Though the Roomba made a clean getaway, it was left in quite a mess. It still works, but it lost its padding and its brushes.

Still, Betz praises the vacuum’s ingenuity.

“He did his job. He did what he was born to do,” Betz said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

