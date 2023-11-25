Bellevue crews investigating apartment fire that sent two to hospital

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people are in the hospital after a Bellevue apartment building caught fire Friday night.

Bellevue fire officials were called to the area of 36th and Gayle Avenue around 6 p.m. Extensive damage could be seen on the exterior of the building; the blaze impacted several units.

Witnesses told 6 News two adults, two children, two dogs and a cat all made it out safely; the ages or conditions of the two people hospitalized were not disclosed.

The cause is still being investigated.

