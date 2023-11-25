We are Local
Athlete of the Week: Lewis Central Football’s Lu Maker

Maker caught a 57-yard touchdown pass to help lead the Titans to the 40-21 win over Western Dubuque in the Iowa 4A State Championship.
By Clayton Collier
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - Last year’s finish as the state runner-up was particularly hard on Lewis Central receiver Lu Maker. An injury prevented him from playing in the championship game.

“We left that game just knowing that we’re going to be back,” Maker said. “That we have to be back.”

“We knew that we had the potential to be really good,” head coach Justin Kammrad said. “We just needed to clean up some things and really hone in on what could make us better.”

While the Titans found answers at several key offensive positions, they didn’t know what they could expect from their 6-foot-6 senior.

“We just didn’t know how healthy we would be coming into the season,” Kammrad said. “I’m not sure he was quite 100% when the season started but he got progressively better. He played one side of the ball and that allowed him to stay fresh for us. And because of how big and fast we is, that allowed us to have a lot of mismatches out there and he made big plays in key moments.”

The biggest play of his career came in last week’s 4A State Championship between Lewis Central and Western Dubuque. Tied at 7-7 in the final minutes of the first half, Maker caught a 57-yard touchdown pass from Brady Hetzel to give the Titans the lead for good, going on to win their second state title in three years, 40-21.

“To get a touchdown celebration with my friends, you know, that’s just a moment that you never really get to have—might as well take it when you got it,” Maker said. “Just knowing that we ended our season the way we wanted to end it. It feels great.”

