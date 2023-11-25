6 First Alert Weather Day - Light snow continues to fall this evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Light snow will continue to fall this evening, especially south of I-80 across southern Nebraska and southern Iowa.

First Alert Day Saturday as light snow continues (WOWT)

A burst of light snow moved through the area around the lunch hour, dropping a dusting of snow on the metro. While it wasn’t much, it was enough to create slick conditions on the roads throughout the area. Most of the snow has melted off the roads this evening, but a few slick spots may remain. Additional snow will be developing south of I-80 through the evening. Omaha proper may be snow free at times this evening, with some periods of light snow or flurries.

Light snow for Saturday evening's forecast (WOWT)

It appears the bulk of the steady snow will be falling south of I-80, affecting mainly southeastern Nebraskan and southern Iowa. The snow may affect far southern parts of the metro, like southern Bellevue and Papillion as well as places like Louisville, Plattsmouth, Pacific Junction, Oakland, and Red Oak. Any snow north of I-80 will be on the light side, with limited impacts.

Snow continues this evening south of I-80 (WOWT)

Additional snow this evening for the metro will be limited to less than 1/2 inch, with most of that falling south of I-80. North of I-80 likely won’t see much more than a dusting. However, as we saw earlier today, even that small amount can create slick roads. Heavier totals of 1 to perhaps as much as 3 inches are possible near and south of areas like Nebraska City, Shenandoah, and Red Oka. The heaviest amounts are expected closer to the Kansas and Missouri borders.

Snow accumulation Saturday evening and overnight (WOWT)

Snow should be ending between 10pm and 2am for most of the area, with little in the way of additional snow expected Sunday. We should see at least partly sunny skies on Sunday, but any clouds could bring a few bursts of light flurries. No accumulation is expected. Winds will become quite gusty, with northwest gusts of 25 to 35mph expected, especially for the late morning and early afternoon hours. The winds will keep us chilly, but highs should at least climb into the mid-30s allowing the snow to melt off.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

Slightly warmer weather returns for next week with highs in the mid to upper 40s most days and plenty of sunshine. That puts us around or above average each day, with dry conditions sticking with us through at least Friday.

