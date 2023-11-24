World-famous Omaha comic book store readies for Small Business Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Over the last few years, Wendy Pivonka’s small business has had to deal with some big issues.

Two years ago, Legend Comics and Coffee had to move from 52nd and Leavenworth to 31st and Leavenworth.

“We had hoped it was only going to be six months but it ended up being about a year and a half,” Pivonka said.

It was stressful, but Pivonka kept fighting to find a permanent home.

“I didn’t want a bunch of corporate entities,” Pivonka said. “I wasn’t going to let them ruin my business that I had built for so many years.”

Pivonka has built a successful small business. In 2014, Legend earned the Will Eisner Spirit of Comics Retailer Award, given each year to the best comic book store in the world.

“You get told you’re up for these awards but you’re like ‘Yeah, whatever, there’s so many better stores,’” Pivonka said. “But then you end up being the one and it’s kind of overwhelming in a sense.”

Legend is now located on 60th and Maple Street in Benson. Pivonka says her small business was worth fighting for.

“[When] people say, ‘Keep the money local,’ and all that, it’s a big deal,” Pivonka said. “It’s a very big deal. It keeps jobs local.

Champ Champenstein is one of Pivonka’s dozen employees. She’s been with Legend through all the hard times.

“The last few years have been a lot, to say the least, with all the moves,” Champenstein said.

To add to the pressure, Pivonka went back to school.

“I decided to go back to UNO and take advantage of the Nebraska Promise, so I’ve been studying,” Pivonka said.

Champenstein says the move to Benson was the right call and that they’re surrounded by good people.

“I know a lot of people who work in these small businesses around Benson and they make sure we survive, we make sure they survive, and we all just kind of help each other out whatever way we can,” Champenstein said.

Pivonka is certain that this will be the last move for her small business.

“Benson has been really amazing,” Pivonka said. “We were welcomed with huge open arms and I think it’s a really good fit.”

Small Business Saturday is Nov. 25. it was founded by American Express in 2010 and was officially sponsored by the Small Business Administration the following year.

