UNO fraternity delivers Thanksgiving meals to Omaha residents

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Volunteers delivered Thanksgiving meals to the doorsteps of those who otherwise would have struggled to have them Thursday.

It was the annual Waddell Craig Robinson Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway, named after an Omega Psi Phi fraternity member who was killed in 2006.

“He really believed that the true meaning of Thanksgiving is all about service and giving back to the community,” Omega Psi Phi member Christopher McCroy said. “So we just do this in his honor each and every year, hoping that he’s proud of what we’re doing.”

McCroy said they prepared 450 meals this year for residents in North and South Omaha who signed up so they and their loved ones can have one, even if they can’t easily put one together themselves.

“We also know that with limited access to adequate food resources for the North Omaha community, this is a great way for us to make sure that everybody has a great Thanksgiving meal on Thanksgiving Day.”

McCroy said it goes beyond just giving them good food. It’s also about lifting their spirits.

“We really want to make sure that we’re impacting those that could be most in need of these particular meals and give them a sense that somebody cares about them,” he said.

Those who spoke to 6 News said it made a difference.

“I can bring some to some other people’s family or my other side of the family,” Wendell Mitchell said.

Omega Psi Phi said it and other members of the National Pan-Hellenic Council pooled together money to make this happen, along with some support from the African American Wellness Project. They said they raised more than $1,200 to provide food for the event.

