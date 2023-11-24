We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Top-ranked Nebraska volleyball swept by No. 5 Wisconsin

Nebraska volleyball at Wisconsin
Nebraska volleyball at Wisconsin(NU Athletic Communications)
By Grace Boyles
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wisc. (WOWT) - The No. 1 Huskers saw their perfect record come to an end as the fifth-ranked Badgers (25-3, 16-3) handed Nebraska their first loss of the season (25-22, 28-26, 25-16). Back in October, No. 2 Nebraska dethroned then-number one Wisconsin, beating the Badgers in five sets in Lincoln, setting up a revenge match for when the Badgers welcomed the Huskers to the UW Field House. Despite the loss, the Huskers, now 27-1 overall and 18-1 in conference play, secured the outright Big Ten title last weekend.

Nebraska held late leads in both sets one and two, forcing the second game into extras, before eventually falling to 2-0 in the match. In the third set, the Badgers began to pull away after a 6-2 run to go up 13-9. Wisconsin then cruised to a 25-16 win to sweep the Huskers.

Harper Murray led the Huskers with 15 kills and hit .257 with eight digs. Ally Batenhorst and Merritt Beason both added 11 kills.

The Badgers hit .357 with Anna Smrek recording 18 kills and Sarah Franklin adding 16 of her own.

The Huskers close out the regular season Saturday at 8 p.m. against Minnesota.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four different Omaha metro law enforcement agencies are involved in the investigation.
Man takes his own life after police pursuit through Omaha metro
Omaha Police arrested a man in connection to the death of a woman who was reported missing...
Man arrested on homicide charge in connection to Omaha woman’s death
Kendrick McDonald, 10, was killed after suffering a gunshot wound in Omaha on Thursday, Nov. 23.
10-year-old dead in Omaha shooting, dad arrested
Johnny's Cafe in Omaha is still upholding family traditions this holiday season as they...
Century-old Omaha steakhouse helping carry on family holiday traditions
An Omaha woman is tussling with Ticketmaster, trying to get a refund after a concert was...
Omaha Aerosmith fan frustrated with ticket company after concert postponed

Latest News

Nebraska's Chubba Purdy (12) runs against Wisconsin's Christian Alliegro during the second half...
Iowa kicks walk-off field goal to beat Nebraska, 13-10
OL Nouri Nouili on challenges vs. Iowa's defense
HUSKER PRESSER: OL Nouri Nouili on challenges vs. Iowa's defense
DL Nouri Nouili on emotions after loss to Iowa
HUSKER PRESSER: DL Nouri Nouili on emotions after loss to Iowa
DL Ty Robinson on Nebraska's two FG blocks vs. Iowa
HUSKER PRESSER: DL Ty Robinson on Nebraska's two FG blocks vs. Iowa