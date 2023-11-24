Top-ranked Nebraska volleyball swept by No. 5 Wisconsin

MADISON, Wisc. (WOWT) - The No. 1 Huskers saw their perfect record come to an end as the fifth-ranked Badgers (25-3, 16-3) handed Nebraska their first loss of the season (25-22, 28-26, 25-16). Back in October, No. 2 Nebraska dethroned then-number one Wisconsin, beating the Badgers in five sets in Lincoln, setting up a revenge match for when the Badgers welcomed the Huskers to the UW Field House. Despite the loss, the Huskers, now 27-1 overall and 18-1 in conference play, secured the outright Big Ten title last weekend.

Nebraska held late leads in both sets one and two, forcing the second game into extras, before eventually falling to 2-0 in the match. In the third set, the Badgers began to pull away after a 6-2 run to go up 13-9. Wisconsin then cruised to a 25-16 win to sweep the Huskers.

Harper Murray led the Huskers with 15 kills and hit .257 with eight digs. Ally Batenhorst and Merritt Beason both added 11 kills.

The Badgers hit .357 with Anna Smrek recording 18 kills and Sarah Franklin adding 16 of her own.

The Huskers close out the regular season Saturday at 8 p.m. against Minnesota.

