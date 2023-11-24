We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Suspect arrested after drive-by shooting, standoff in Oshkosh

(MGN)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested one man following a reported drive-by shooting and standoff in Oshkosh, Neb. Wednesday night.

The Garden County Sheriff’s Office was notified at 11 p.m. of a drive-by shooting that had occurred near East Avenue H and East 3rd Street in Oshkosh. NSP said there were no injuries reported in the shooting.

Authorities found the vehicle involved a short time later at a home near W 5th Street and Avenue D. With assistance from NSP, law enforcement made contact with the suspect, 54-year-old Henry Schuff, of Oshkosh, at the home but he refused to come out. He is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The NSP SWAT team was activated and made additional attempts to get Schuff to exit the home before he voluntarily came out at 4:50 a.m.

Schuff was taken into custody and lodged in Scotts Bluff County Jail for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Additional charges are pending.

According to NSP, the NSP SWAT team also performed a search warrant on the home and found numerous firearms. NSP is continuing to investigate the drive-by shooting.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashland man killed in pickup rollover crash; Bennington woman transported by medical helicopter
Johnny's Cafe in Omaha is still upholding family traditions this holiday season as they...
Century-old Omaha steakhouse helping carry on family holiday traditions
Omaha Police arrested a man in connection to the death of a woman who was reported missing...
Man arrested on homicide charge in connection to Omaha woman’s death
Light snow likely Saturday evening
6 First Alert Weather Days: Snow may impact weekend travel after Thanksgiving
Four different Omaha metro law enforcement agencies are involved in the investigation.
Man takes his own life after police pursuit through Omaha metro

Latest News

A police pursuit through the Omaha metro ended in an apparent suicide late Wednesday.
Man found dead by apparent suicide after police pursuit through Omaha
A local fraternity in Omaha handed out Thanksgiving meals to those in need Thursday.
Local fraternity provides Thanksgiving to those in need in Omaha
Volunteers at the Salvation Army's Kroc Center served up thousands of Thanksgiving meals...
Salvation Army, volunteers in Omaha deliver thousands of Thanksgiving meals
The Stephen Center in Omaha served up Thanksgiving meals to hundreds in the city's homeless...
Omaha's Stephen Center serves Thanksgiving to homeless community
Omaha Police arrested a man in connection to the death of a woman whose body was found outside...
Omaha Police arrest man in connection to death of woman found on Lincoln roadside