Suspect arrested after drive-by shooting, standoff in Oshkosh

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested one man following a reported drive-by shooting and standoff in Oshkosh, Neb. Wednesday night.

The Garden County Sheriff’s Office was notified at 11 p.m. of a drive-by shooting that had occurred near East Avenue H and East 3rd Street in Oshkosh. NSP said there were no injuries reported in the shooting.

Authorities found the vehicle involved a short time later at a home near W 5th Street and Avenue D. With assistance from NSP, law enforcement made contact with the suspect, 54-year-old Henry Schuff, of Oshkosh, at the home but he refused to come out. He is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The NSP SWAT team was activated and made additional attempts to get Schuff to exit the home before he voluntarily came out at 4:50 a.m.

Schuff was taken into custody and lodged in Scotts Bluff County Jail for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Additional charges are pending.

According to NSP, the NSP SWAT team also performed a search warrant on the home and found numerous firearms. NSP is continuing to investigate the drive-by shooting.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.