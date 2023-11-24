Street widening project on major Millard road in Omaha nears halfway point

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A big construction project to widen a major route through Millard is nearing the halfway point.

“We are on track to finish the phases that we had planned for 2023,” said Austin Rowser, Omaha City Engineer.

168th Street between West Center and Q Street has been torn up for months now. The work is to widen this stretch from two lanes to four to handle the growing traffic load.

“That road is being built half at a time so the southbound portions have been under construction this year. The traffic has been head-to-head in the northbound lanes,” said Rowser.

That includes the bridge over Lake Zorinsky. Soon, this part of the project will be wrapping up, marking the halfway point.

“In the spring that will switch over to the other half,” said Rowser.

With more work on the way next year, those who use 168th will need to keep exercising caution.

However, if the current rate of progress continues…

“By this time next year that project should be wrapping up,” said Rowser.

Several walking trails at Edward Zorinsky Lake Park have been impacted with detours for pedestrians as the work continues.

However, trails will remain open for use with signage on display for any changes through next year.

