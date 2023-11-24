We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Street widening project on major Millard road in Omaha nears halfway point

6 News traffic reporter Jaret Lansford provides an update on the 168th Street construction project in Omaha.
By Jaret Lansford
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A big construction project to widen a major route through Millard is nearing the halfway point.

“We are on track to finish the phases that we had planned for 2023,” said Austin Rowser, Omaha City Engineer.

168th Street between West Center and Q Street has been torn up for months now. The work is to widen this stretch from two lanes to four to handle the growing traffic load.

“That road is being built half at a time so the southbound portions have been under construction this year. The traffic has been head-to-head in the northbound lanes,” said Rowser.

That includes the bridge over Lake Zorinsky. Soon, this part of the project will be wrapping up, marking the halfway point.

“In the spring that will switch over to the other half,” said Rowser.

With more work on the way next year, those who use 168th will need to keep exercising caution.

However, if the current rate of progress continues…

“By this time next year that project should be wrapping up,” said Rowser.

Several walking trails at Edward Zorinsky Lake Park have been impacted with detours for pedestrians as the work continues.

However, trails will remain open for use with signage on display for any changes through next year.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four different Omaha metro law enforcement agencies are involved in the investigation.
Man takes his own life after police pursuit through Omaha metro
Omaha Police arrested a man in connection to the death of a woman who was reported missing...
Man arrested on homicide charge in connection to Omaha woman’s death
Kendrick McDonald, 10, was killed after suffering a gunshot wound in Omaha on Thursday, Nov. 23.
10-year-old dead in Omaha shooting, dad arrested
Johnny's Cafe in Omaha is still upholding family traditions this holiday season as they...
Century-old Omaha steakhouse helping carry on family holiday traditions
An Omaha woman is tussling with Ticketmaster, trying to get a refund after a concert was...
Omaha Aerosmith fan frustrated with ticket company after concert postponed

Latest News

6 News traffic reporter Jaret Lansford provides an update on the 168th Street construction...
6 First Alert Traffic: Update on Omaha's 168th Street construction
Ashland man killed in pickup rollover crash; Bennington woman transported by medical helicopter
6 First Alert Traffic
6 First Alert Traffic: Omaha water main break forces two-week closure
Omaha's Public Works Department says the stretch of 105th Street affected by Tuesday morning's...
Water main break in Omaha neighborhood forces two-week closure