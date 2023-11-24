Small Business Saturday brings new Omaha vintage shop into spotlight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A year ago, Steve Basilico was buffing the floor of an empty warehouse.

A lot has changed since then.

That warehouse on 25th and Leavenworth Street is now Vintage Oasis Omaha, a store that sells vintage items, from Big Bird statues to giant pink flamingos and everything in between.

Basilico says he never really planned on opening a small business.

“It was just somewhere I was going to put my collection, to begin with, and some people brought it to my attention that we might well try to do a store of some sort,” Basilico said. “It’s better to see people get to enjoy it instead of me just kind of piling it up somewhere in a warehouse.”

Basilico collects all kinds of vintage items from the 1950s on up. He tells 6 News that some of his stuff from the 90s is even labeled as vintage now.

Traveling around collecting all these things gives him an advantage over big businesses.

“The bigger operations are always going to be buying things on a larger scale than we are,” Basilico said. “They’re not going to be buying vintage things, so that’s where we kind of have a one-up on the bigger box stores. They can’t get our product.”

Basilico hires a few employees, like Laura Devos, who’s the store director. She lays out all the displays inside the store and says she really loves working for a small, family-owned business.

“I get to show my creativity here, so that’s a lot of fun for me,” Devos said. “It’s an opportunity for me to be a mother, also, because I get to bring my kids here sometimes when needed and they can run around, check stuff out, and I don’t really have to find a sitter for them.”

Basilico believes there will always be a place for vintage and antique shops because some of the items could be around for years and years.

“A lot of that stuff was built better than the furniture today, so it’s still around for a reason,” Basilico said. “You can buy it and it’s going to last until whoever needs it next.”

Information from the U.S. Census Bureau says that on average, 4.4 million small businesses are started every year. The pandemic drove that number up to over 5 million in 2022.

