Omaha church donates winter clothing to Pine Ridge Indian Reservation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As Omaha celebrates Thanksgiving, a generous group of people from a local church is back after making a trek to one of the most impoverished parts of the country.

Seven parishioners from St. John’s Catholic Church, on the campus of Creighton University, made the 420-mile drive to the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota this fall. They brought lots of supplies to help the Oglala Lakota tribe of Native Americans get through the upcoming winter.

“The winters on the Pine Ridge are absolutely brutal. When you have a bad blizzard, a good percentage of the roads close down, " said trip organizer Larry Brennan.

It took a lot of planning.

Throughout September and October, parishioners at St. John’s filled boxes, set up at the church, with donations of winter coats, sweaters, hats, gloves, and blankets. There was also a pancake feed. Members of the congregation were asked to donate a warm item (to Pine Ridge) as part of the admission to the breakfast.

“We had people this year who literally went out and bought brand new heavy winter coats. The tags were still on them. We had a cargo van rented to haul everything. I had to cancel it and rent a truck because this is probably the largest quantity of donations we’ve ever had,” noted Brennan.

It’s badly needed. Pine Ridge is known as one of the poorest reservations in the entire country.

St. John’s partners with two parishes there: Sacred Heart and Our Lady of the Sioux. After attending Catholic Mass, the visitors from Omaha prepared and served breakfast to people on the reservation, spreading even more goodwill.

This was about the 20th year that generous parishioners from St. John’s donated their time, travel, and warmth to the Lakota people. It’s a mission of outreach as well as friendship.

“It’s just a joy to be able to take them up there. They don’t have a Walmart close by where they can go and get something, so it’s nice to be able to take them something that they truly need. It feels good to know that we are sharing with them, " said Charlene Stender of Omaha.

In return, Brennan says the people of Pine Ridge often tell them “Wopila Tanka” which means “Many Thanks”.

The parishioners from St. John’s also made a financial donation to their parish partners on the reservation, to help them stock their food bank and pay for emergency heating needs.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.