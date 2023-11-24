Omaha cat café needs help funding new location, expanding rescue

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s only cat café is making a big move, as the need to save and rehome stray cats in the metro grows.

Giving Tuesday will mark the start of Felius Cat Café & Rescue’s fundraising campaign to move into a new location in Dundee, off 50th and Dodge.

“With the new space we’re hoping it can really be a pillar in Omaha,” said Bre Phelan, President of Felius Cat Café & Rescue.

The non-profit shelter opened five years ago at its current location off 24th Street in Omaha. The coffee bar is accompanied by a playroom, where kitties roam freely.

“It gives people a reason to hang out here longer, to chat, to open up, and to connect with these adoptable rescue cats,” explained Phelan.

The playroom at Felius Cat Café & Rescue houses 8-10 adoptable cats at a time. Their new location will feature a playroom 4x this size, housing 20-25 cats. (Erin Sullivan (WOWT))

Since its inception, Felius employees and hundreds of volunteers have helped save more than 2,000 cats and adopted out more than 1,200 of those.

They’ve also trapped, neutered, and returned more than 800 stray cats, and helped many pregnant cats give birth safely.

“We have an off-site maternity ward, where we will actually give feral, pregnant moms a safe space to give birth and then we’ll adopt off the kittens,” said Phelan.

Felius also provides veterinary care to all their adoptable cats, some of whom stay in foster homes until there is room for them in the playroom, which can house 8-10 cats.

“It’s a big job. Every organization that does rescue in Omaha is feeling it because more and more cats are being born on the streets every day,” said Phelan.

While the coffee shop and adoptions help bring in revenue, the nonprofit relies heavily on donations.

“Without community, we can’t make this happen. It’s kind of a unique environment where like-minded people can come together and really activate for change and get passionate about why rescue is so important,” told Phelan.

Guests at Felius Cat Café & Rescue can grab a coffee drink before entering the cat playroom. (Erin Sullivan (WOWT))

The shop off 24th has served Felius well in its establishing years, but Phelan said it’s far too small of a space for them to expand their efforts.

The new location at 5015 Dodge promises a cat playroom 4x as large as their current space, which should house 20-25 cats at a time.

There will also be urgent intake kennels to support cat owners in crisis.

“People in domestic violence situations that their pets are preventing them from making a life-changing leap. People who are struggling with homelessness temporarily,” explained Phelan.

Other features planned for the new location include a free cat food pantry, educational workshops, and a partnership with a new coffee shop vendor, with beer and wine also to be served.

Renderings show the vision for Felius Cat Café & Rescue’s new location at 5015 Dodge. (Bre Phelan)

The hope is to start renovations in January of 2024, with a goal to open in April.

The main focus during the holiday season is fundraising to reach their $700,000 goal. Currently, Phelan said they have about $40,000.

“We are currently seeking anybody that wants to sponsor our big buildout. So, we’re going to have sponsorships available for the big cat playroom, for the big kennel area, for a food pantry that we’re actually going to be launching as well,” said Phelan.

She has also applied for grants to hopefully provide more funding on top of sponsorships and donations from businesses and individuals.

For those who can’t make a financial contribution, other options to help include volunteering at the café or fostering adoptable cats.

