Omaha boutique owner aims for representation on Small Business Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Representation in fashion is what motivated Tierra Nesbit to create the I Am Curvy Red Boutique three years ago.

“I was tired of not being able to have something accessible here in town and I wanted the cute stuff. Don’t give me the frumpy bunch of flowers. I want the cute stuff,” Nesbit said.

Nesbit started with pop-up shops of her shoes, trendy clothes, and signature red-bottom hats. Then she took it to the next level by securing a location for her store.

“I was able to find this beautiful space and it was affordable. It comes with its challenges. You know, just trying to get people to figure out who we are,” said Nesbit.

Nearly 99% of businesses in Nebraska are considered small, according to the Small Business Administration.

With Small Business Saturday just days away, it gives them the extra boost they may need.

“Our small businesses are our downtown. They are our economic drivers. They are our friends, they are our families. So, we want people to shop there,” said Tim Mittan, the district director for SBA Nebraska.

In addition to encouraging the community to shop small, the Small Business Administration also does its best to set business owners up for success.

One of the things we are here to do is provide training, counseling, and contracting, to make businesses progress further.

They also have partners like the Veterans Business Outreach Center.

“VBOC provides training and services to veterans, military spouses, and other service members that want to start small businesses or have small businesses,” Ty Williams, director of VBOC.

Nesbit’s had her own experiences working with similar programs to grow her business AND she believes it’s something all entrepreneurs should consider.

“If you do the work yourself and look and participate, it’s out there to help us.”

Small Business Saturday takes place on Nov. 25.

