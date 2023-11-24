We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha boutique owner aims for representation on Small Business Saturday

Omaha's Tierra Nesbit is getting her 'I Am Curvy Red Boutique' ready for Small Business Saturday.
By Taylor Johnson
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Representation in fashion is what motivated Tierra Nesbit to create the I Am Curvy Red Boutique three years ago.

“I was tired of not being able to have something accessible here in town and I wanted the cute stuff. Don’t give me the frumpy bunch of flowers. I want the cute stuff,” Nesbit said.

Nesbit started with pop-up shops of her shoes, trendy clothes, and signature red-bottom hats. Then she took it to the next level by securing a location for her store.

“I was able to find this beautiful space and it was affordable. It comes with its challenges. You know, just trying to get people to figure out who we are,” said Nesbit.

Nearly 99% of businesses in Nebraska are considered small, according to the Small Business Administration.

With Small Business Saturday just days away, it gives them the extra boost they may need.

“Our small businesses are our downtown. They are our economic drivers. They are our friends, they are our families. So, we want people to shop there,” said Tim Mittan, the district director for SBA Nebraska.

In addition to encouraging the community to shop small, the Small Business Administration also does its best to set business owners up for success.

One of the things we are here to do is provide training, counseling, and contracting, to make businesses progress further.

They also have partners like the Veterans Business Outreach Center.

“VBOC provides training and services to veterans, military spouses, and other service members that want to start small businesses or have small businesses,” Ty Williams, director of VBOC.

Nesbit’s had her own experiences working with similar programs to grow her business AND she believes it’s something all entrepreneurs should consider.

“If you do the work yourself and look and participate, it’s out there to help us.”

Small Business Saturday takes place on Nov. 25.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police arrested a man in connection to the death of a woman who was reported missing...
Man arrested on homicide charge in connection to Omaha woman’s death
Four different Omaha metro law enforcement agencies are involved in the investigation.
Man takes his own life after police pursuit through Omaha metro
Johnny's Cafe in Omaha is still upholding family traditions this holiday season as they...
Century-old Omaha steakhouse helping carry on family holiday traditions
An Omaha woman is tussling with Ticketmaster, trying to get a refund after a concert was...
Omaha Aerosmith fan frustrated with ticket company after concert postponed
Trucks are positioned to block the entrance to the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the...
FBI ends investigation of car wreck at Niagara Falls bridge, no indication of terrorism

Latest News

Nebraska's Chubba Purdy (12) runs against Wisconsin's Christian Alliegro during the second half...
LIVE UPDATES: Nebraska hosts rival Iowa in regular season finale
Omaha's Tierra Nesbit is getting her 'I Am Curvy Red Boutique' ready for Small Business Saturday.
Omaha boutique owner prepares for Small Business Saturday
Omaha's Tierra Nesbit is getting her 'I Am Curvy Red Boutique' ready for Small Business Saturday.
Omaha woman aims for representation in fashion with small business
Kendrick McDonald, 10, was killed after suffering a gunshot wound in Omaha on Thursday, Nov. 23.
10-year-old dead in Omaha shooting, dad arrested