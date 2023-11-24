Man accused of killing 19-year-old in Omaha arrested on murder charge

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police made another arrest in connection to the killing of a 19-year-old woman last month.

Trenelle Miller, 33, was taken into custody and booked on a first-degree murder charge, two counts of use of a weapon, and one count of shooting at an occupied building, among other charges.

Trenelle Miller, 30. (Omaha Police Department)

On Oct. 6, officers responded to a house in the area of 36th Street and Grand Avenue for a reported shooting around 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, police discovered 19-year-old Dontayzhia Swift with critical gunshot wounds. Suspects fled the scene and Swift was taken to the hospital for treatment, where she later died.

Officers pursued the suspect vehicle and took two people into custody. One of those people was 28-year-old Markel Devers, who’s being held at Douglas County Jail on charges of accessory to murder.

In previous updates on the shooting, OPD has said they have a 16-year-old in custody but have yet to say whether the teen was involved in the homicide.

The family of Dontayzhia Swift told 6 News that she was the first cousin of Lamarantae Swift, 16, who was killed in a mass shooting on Oct. 1. The two teens are also the cousins of Johntay Swift, who was charged in a separate on the same weekend.

