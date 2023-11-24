We are Local
Isaiah Stevens scores 20 points as Colorado State beats No. 8 Creighton 69-48

Creighton head coach Greg McDermott watches during the second half of an NCAA college...
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott watches during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Colorado State Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. Colorado State won 69-48. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Isaiah Stevens had 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds to help Colorado State beat No. 8 Creighton 69-48 on Thursday at the Hall of Fame Classic for its first win over a top-10 team in nearly 40 years.

The Rams snapped a 22-game losing streak against top-10 opponents dating to Jan. 19, 1984, when Colorado State defeated UTEP 63-51.

Rashaan Mbemba scored 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting for Colorado State (6-0).

Creighton (5-1) shot just 28% (17 of 61) from the field, including 6 of 29 (21%) from 3-point range, and went 8 for 13 (63%) at the free-throw line.

Steven Ashworth hit a 3-pointer for the Bluejays that made it 13-all with 12:55 left in the first half but Stevens answered with a layup 41 seconds later to give Colorado State the lead for good.

Neither team scored again until Jalen Lake hit a jumper with 9:15 remaining before halftime, and the Rams outscored Creighton 10-4 from there to take a 27-19 lead into the break.

Ryan Kalkbrenner made a jumper with 5:18 left in the first half, but the Bluejays didn’t score again until his layup with 17:01 remaining in the game. Creighton missed at least seven consecutive field-goal attempts on four occasions — including a stretch of 12 in a row to close the first half and open the second.

Baylor Scheierman led Creighton with 13 points and Kalkbrenner scored 12. Scheierman and Trey Alexander — the Bluejays’ two leading scorers at 19.2 and 18.4 points per game, respectively — combined to shoot 5 of 33 from the field. Alexander finished with three points on 1-of-16 shooting.

UP NEXT

Creighton is off for a week before playing at Oklahoma State on Nov. 30.

Colorado State returns home to face No. 18 Colorado on Wednesday.

