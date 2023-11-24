HUSKER GAMEDAY: Nebraska hosts rival Iowa in regular season finale

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s now or never for the Huskers.

The final game of the regular season is here, as Nebraska (5-6, 3-5) plays host to bitter rival Iowa (9-2, 6-2) in the 2023 Heroes Game.

For the fourth consecutive week, the Huskers have a chance to win their sixth game of the season; the requirement to qualify for a bowl game in college football.

After starting the season 5-3, Nebraska dropped three straight games in heartbreaking fashion: a 20-17 stumble at Michigan State, a 13-10 falter against Maryland, and last week, a 24-17 overtime loss to Wisconsin in a game where the Huskers jumped out to a 14-0 lead.

Now, the Huskers are down to their last gasp, setting out on a Senior Day quest for the ever-elusive sixth victory; something they haven’t obtained since 2016 when Mike Riley was the team’s frontman.

This may be first-year head coach Matt Rhule’s inaugural crack at the Hawkeyes, but the importance of the rivalry isn’t lost on him.

“I know how much it means to our players,” Rhule said in his press conference Monday. “Last year, I took the job the night before the [Nebraska-Iowa] game and then watched the game and saw [the Huskers] win. It obviously has a tremendous impact on the community, on the team, all those things. For me, this game is about our seniors. This game is about our team.”

Last year, the Huskers knocked off the Hawkeyes on the road in a 24-17 thriller that marked Nebraska’s first win in the series since 2014. Iowa had won the previous seven meetings.

GAME INFO

WHEN : 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 24

WHERE : Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Neb.

WATCH : CBS

LISTEN : Huskers Radio Network

VEGAS ODDS: Iowa +2.5, O/U 25.5

The betting odds tell the story for this game, as Nebraska is a 2.5-point favorite to beat the 17th-ranked Hawkeyes, who statistically have the worst offense in the country, averaging just 246 yards and 18.5 points per game.

Couple that with the fact that both Iowa’s and Nebraska’s defenses rank top 15 in the nation, and you get the lowest single-game betting total in the history of college football at 25.5 points.

Redshirt sophomore QB Chubba Purdy, the younger brother of San Franciso 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, will start under center for the Huskers on Friday.

Purdy is the third different signal-caller to get the nod for the team this season. He completed 15-of-24 passes for 169 yards, one touchdown, and one interception while rushing for 104 yards and a score on 14 carries against Wisconsin last week.

