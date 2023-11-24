We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Dolly Parton kicks off Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign with dazzling halftime show

Dolly Parton performs during halftime of an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and...
Dolly Parton performs during halftime of an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders on Nov. 23.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (Gray News) - Dolly Parton stole the show on Thanksgiving Day with her halftime performance as a Dallas Cowboy cheerleader.

The 77-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer performed four songs during a halftime concert at AT&T Stadium as the Cowboys took on the Washington Commanders.

She was also joined by the Cowboys’ team cheerleaders.

Parton helped kick off the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign with her performance.

“There are so many people who need our help this holiday season and I am honored to shine a light on all the wonderful services the Salvation Army provides to help our neighbors in need,” Parton said.

The Red Kettle Campaign is the largest and longest-running fundraiser of its kind, according to organizers.

Representatives said the Salvation Army and the Cowboys have helped raise more than $3 billion for the campaign since teaming up in 1997.

“We are honored to kick off the campaign with an incredible performance from the iconic Dolly Parton and we hope the performance inspires those tuning in across the country to open their hearts and to give generously to those Red Kettles,” said Charlotte Jones, with the Cowboys.

More information on how to support the Salvation Army’s campaign is available online.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four different Omaha metro law enforcement agencies are involved in the investigation.
Man takes his own life after police pursuit through Omaha metro
Omaha Police arrested a man in connection to the death of a woman who was reported missing...
Man arrested on homicide charge in connection to Omaha woman’s death
Kendrick McDonald, 10, was killed after suffering a gunshot wound in Omaha on Thursday, Nov. 23.
10-year-old dead in Omaha shooting, dad arrested
Johnny's Cafe in Omaha is still upholding family traditions this holiday season as they...
Century-old Omaha steakhouse helping carry on family holiday traditions
An Omaha woman is tussling with Ticketmaster, trying to get a refund after a concert was...
Omaha Aerosmith fan frustrated with ticket company after concert postponed

Latest News

An adoptable cat perches in a cat tree inside Felius Cat Café & Rescue’s playroom.
Omaha cat café needs help funding new location, expanding rescue
Shoppers look over holiday merchandise on display at a Target store Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023,...
Retailers offer big deals for Black Friday but will shoppers spend?
6 News traffic reporter Jaret Lansford provides an update on the 168th Street construction...
Street widening project on major Millard road in Omaha nears halfway point
Steve Basilico, the owner of Vintage Oasis Omaha, is looking forward to a boost on Small...
Small Business Saturday brings new Omaha vintage shop into spotlight
This year Small Business Saturday is actually forecast to outshine Black Friday as younger...
Small Business Saturday forecast to outperform Black Friday