David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Very cold Friday evening, snow moves in Saturday

By David Koeller
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cold and cloudy all day across the metro, a steady northeast wind kept temperatures from warming much at all. We struggled to reach 30 degrees around town, well below average for this time of year. Temperatures will remain in the upper 20s for the evening. A northeast breeze of 5 to 15mph will mean wind chills in low 20s and upper teens for the evening hours, you’ll definitely want a warm jacket tonight! Thankfully any snow will remain well to our west, so there should not be any issues on the roads this evening.

Friday Evening's Forecast
Friday Evening's Forecast(WOWT)

The cold and cloudy conditions will continue overnight into Saturday morning. Temperatures settle in the mid-20s overnight. A few flurries are possible north of Omaha, mainly in the Norfolk to Tekamah and Onawa areas. Little to no impact from snow is expected during the morning hours with generally cloudy skies sticking around. Temperatures will struggle to warm, afternoon highs only top out around 30 degrees. A few flurries are possible at times throughout the day, but no accumulation is expected through mid-afternoon.

Saturday's Forecast
Saturday's Forecast(WOWT)

A steady band of snow is expected to push in from the southwest after 3pm, mainly near and south of I-80. The snow may spread up to the Highway 30 corridor at times during the late afternoon and early evening. The light snow showers will continue through the evening near and south of I-80, where some slick roads are possible. If you are planning on hitting the roads Saturday evening, check conditions ahead of time and give yourself a little extra time.

Snow Increasing Saturday Evening
Snow Increasing Saturday Evening(WOWT)

The snow will continue through the early overnight, but will likely be winding down by Midnight or so. The short timespan will help to limit possible accumulation. For the metro area, accumulation should generally range from around a dusting to perhaps an inch of snow. Those heavier amounts most likely south of I-80. Steadier snow is expected near and south of the Highway 2 corridor which could result in some totals of 1 to 3 inches. This is the are that will see the highest impacts, with snow covered roads likely at times.

Snow Potential Saturday Evening and Overnight
Snow Potential Saturday Evening and Overnight(WOWT)

The snow will be out of the area by early Sunday, but some slick roads could linger through sunrise. We may actually see a little sunshine to start the day before clouds roll back in for the late morning and afternoon. Gusty northwest winds will pick up throughout the day, keeping things chilly. A few flurries or bursts of snow showers are possible, but little to no accumulation is expected. High temperatures should top out in the upper 30s.

Slow warming trend into next week
Slow warming trend into next week(WOWT)

Dry weather and sunny skies return for the start of next week. High temperatures will climb back into the mid and upper 40s by the middle of the week, so any snow that falls over the weekend should stick around too long.

