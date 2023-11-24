Cloudy and chilly before snow chances arrive late Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures continue their downward trend today as we struggle to recover from a chilly morning.

A mostly cloudy sky will be in place through the day and will be part of the reason we only get to the low 30s for highs.

Friday Afternoon Outlook (WOWT)

You will definitely want to dress warm if you are heading to Memorial Stadium for the game today!

Heroes Game Forecast (WOWT)

Saturday will follow a similar pattern with cloud cover overhead and temps stalling in the low 30s.

Saturday and Sunday remain 6 First Alert Weather Days for the first snow of the season moving into the area.

Dry air will have to be overcome so most of Saturday will stay dry; light snow likely does not start until 4 PM.

Saturday Evening Snow (WOWT)

Higher totals are expected south of Interstate 80 with a couple of inches possible; elsewhere, an inch or less is expected.

Weekend Snow Forecast (WOWT)

The snow wraps up early Sunday morning with gradual clearing through the day.

The wind will pick up with gusts up to 35 miles per hour out of the northwest through Sunday afternoon.

Sunday Afternoon Wind Gusts (WOWT)

After that, we see a quiet pattern settle in.

Temps will top out in the low to mid 40s most days next week with things staying dry through the week.

