We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Beyoncé celebrates Thanksgiving with first look at concert film ‘Renaissance’

FILE - Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate...
FILE - Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2016. Beyoncé shined the brightest in a city full of Hollywood stars during the second night of her epic Renaissance Tour show on Saturday night, Sept 2, 2023.(Andrew Harnik | AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Beyoncé wishes you and your family a very happy Thanksgiving.

That’s what the singer said in an introductory clip before broadcasting the trailer for her ‘Renaissance’ concert movie.

The trailer debuted during NBC’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade broadcast Thursday morning.

The trailer starts with Beyonce’s six year old daughter Rumi being taught a trick to capture quality video content with a cell phone.

‘Renaissance - A film by Beyoncé' will roll out in theaters December 1st.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashland man killed in pickup rollover crash; Bennington woman transported by medical helicopter
Johnny's Cafe in Omaha is still upholding family traditions this holiday season as they...
Century-old Omaha steakhouse helping carry on family holiday traditions
Omaha Police arrested a man in connection to the death of a woman who was reported missing...
Man arrested on homicide charge in connection to Omaha woman’s death
Light snow likely Saturday evening
6 First Alert Weather Days: Snow may impact weekend travel after Thanksgiving
Four different Omaha metro law enforcement agencies are involved in the investigation.
Man takes his own life after police pursuit through Omaha metro

Latest News

A police pursuit through the Omaha metro ended in an apparent suicide late Wednesday.
Man found dead by apparent suicide after police pursuit through Omaha
A local fraternity in Omaha handed out Thanksgiving meals to those in need Thursday.
Local fraternity provides Thanksgiving to those in need in Omaha
Volunteers at the Salvation Army's Kroc Center served up thousands of Thanksgiving meals...
Salvation Army, volunteers in Omaha deliver thousands of Thanksgiving meals
The Stephen Center in Omaha served up Thanksgiving meals to hundreds in the city's homeless...
Omaha's Stephen Center serves Thanksgiving to homeless community
Omaha Police arrested a man in connection to the death of a woman whose body was found outside...
Omaha Police arrest man in connection to death of woman found on Lincoln roadside