1.2 million chickens slaughtered at an Iowa farm where bird flu was found

An additional 1.2 million chickens will be slaughtered to prevent the spread of the bird flu after the virus was confirmed on an Iowa egg farm in the second massive case this week.(WGEM)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TAYLOR COUNTY, Iowa (AP) - 1.2 million chickens were scheduled to be slaughtered last week to prevent the spread of the bird flu after the virus was confirmed on an Iowa egg farm.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced the latest bird flu infection at a farm in Taylor County Friday, and Iowa’s governor immediately declared a disaster there to make sure the state has the resources to respond quickly.

The Iowa case is just the latest one in the outbreak that began early last year and has prompted officials to kill a total of nearly 63 million birds. Earlier this week, 1 million chickens were killed on a Minnesota egg farm. But the vast majority of the cases, or nearly 58 million birds, occurred last year

Anytime a case of bird flu is found the entire flock is killed to help keep the highly contagious virus from spreading to another farm.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

