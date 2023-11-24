We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

10-year-old dead in Omaha shooting, dad arrested

Kendrick McDonald, 10, was killed after suffering a gunshot wound in Omaha on Thursday, Nov. 23.
Kendrick McDonald, 10, was killed after suffering a gunshot wound in Omaha on Thursday, Nov. 23.(Canva)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating the shooting death of a 10-year-old boy.

Officers responded to the area of N. 31st and Nicholas Street around 11:30 p.m. Thursday for a reported shooting and arrived to find 10-year-old Kendrick McDonald suffering from a gunshot wound.

Emergency personnel transported Kendrick to Nebraska Medicine where he later died.

Police arrested Kendrick’s father, Will McDonald, 47, on charges of criminal homicide, use of a weapon, and prohibited possession of a firearm.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police arrested a man in connection to the death of a woman who was reported missing...
Man arrested on homicide charge in connection to Omaha woman’s death
Four different Omaha metro law enforcement agencies are involved in the investigation.
Man takes his own life after police pursuit through Omaha metro
Johnny's Cafe in Omaha is still upholding family traditions this holiday season as they...
Century-old Omaha steakhouse helping carry on family holiday traditions
An Omaha woman is tussling with Ticketmaster, trying to get a refund after a concert was...
Omaha Aerosmith fan frustrated with ticket company after concert postponed
Trucks are positioned to block the entrance to the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the...
FBI ends investigation of car wreck at Niagara Falls bridge, no indication of terrorism

Latest News

Nebraska's Chubba Purdy (12) runs against Wisconsin's Christian Alliegro during the second half...
HUSKER GAMEDAY: Nebraska hosts rival Iowa in regular season finale
Friday Afternoon Outlook
Cloudy and chilly before snow chances arrive late Saturday
A police pursuit through the Omaha metro ended in an apparent suicide late Wednesday.
Man found dead by apparent suicide after police pursuit through Omaha
A local fraternity in Omaha handed out Thanksgiving meals to those in need Thursday.
Local fraternity provides Thanksgiving to those in need in Omaha