10-year-old dead in Omaha shooting, dad arrested

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating the shooting death of a 10-year-old boy.

Officers responded to the area of N. 31st and Nicholas Street around 11:30 p.m. Thursday for a reported shooting and arrived to find 10-year-old Kendrick McDonald suffering from a gunshot wound.

Emergency personnel transported Kendrick to Nebraska Medicine where he later died.

Police arrested Kendrick’s father, Will McDonald, 47, on charges of criminal homicide, use of a weapon, and prohibited possession of a firearm.

The investigation is ongoing.

