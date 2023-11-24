10-year-old dead in Omaha shooting, dad arrested
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating the shooting death of a 10-year-old boy.
Officers responded to the area of N. 31st and Nicholas Street around 11:30 p.m. Thursday for a reported shooting and arrived to find 10-year-old Kendrick McDonald suffering from a gunshot wound.
Emergency personnel transported Kendrick to Nebraska Medicine where he later died.
Police arrested Kendrick’s father, Will McDonald, 47, on charges of criminal homicide, use of a weapon, and prohibited possession of a firearm.
The investigation is ongoing.
