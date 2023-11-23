We are Local
Volunteers at Stephen Center serve Thanksgiving meals to Omaha homeless

The Stephen Center in Omaha served up Thanksgiving meals to hundreds in the city's homeless community on Thursday.
By Johan Marin
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In honor of Thanksgiving day, Omaha’s Stephen Center lent a helping hand to those experiencing homelessness.

Every year, they serve a holiday meal to the men, children, and women who call this place home.

As archbishop George Lucas blessed the food at the center on Thursday, many including Joe Ramirez felt touched by the prayer.

Ramirez has been at the shelter for almost a year. He deals with health problems but still has a lot to be grateful for.

“It was so touching to me that I cried,” Ramirez said. “I was so thankful I was able to find a bed here.”

Chef Robert Wilson helped serve meals. He has been doing this for over ten years.

Since then, every Thanksgiving day is always very special to him.

“It gives me a purpose and makes me grateful for the Stephen Center because I came through as a client twelve years ago,” Wilson said. “I’m still here doing this and giving back to people who are going through the same thing I did.”

Wilson was one of 12 dozen volunteers who gave their time to give others a brighter Thanksgiving.

“If I could do this until I can’t work anymore I’d be a happy man,” Wilson said. “I plan to be at the Stephen’s center as long as they have me.”

And, as we give thanks on this holiday. Like Ramirez, it’s about being grateful for what we take for granted.

“It’s a big difference,” Ramirez said. “I give thanks not only to the Lord but to everyone that works here.”

