Omaha mom spreading Christmas joy to families in need, one tree at a time

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Each year, many of us look forward to decorating our homes for the holidays, including a Christmas tree for those who celebrate.

An Omaha mom is working to make sure those who need trees around the holiday season are getting them.

Right now, in Angie Slaughter’s Gretna home, there are dozens of Christmas trees and boxes of ornaments.

“A Christmas tree is so important because it just symbolizes the simplicity of Christmas, of being with your family and your faith,” Slaughter said.

Obviously, all the trees aren’t for her home. It’s part of a project she started three years ago.

“The Holly Jolly Christmas Project provides Christmas tree kits to elementary school students who might not otherwise have one during the holiday season,” Slaughter said. “What it includes is a prelit tree, an ornament set, hooks, and a tree topper.”

Slaughter works with school counselors and social workers across Omaha and Council Bluffs to identify where the trees might be needed most.

It all started when Slaughter and her husband realized they had an extra Christmas tree in storage. Since they didn’t need it, they posted it for free on Facebook.

“I was really taken back by the number of people that responded saying they needed a tree and they didn’t have one and they had small children,” Slaughter said. “So I had kind of a wake-up call at that moment realizing that something I took for granted was something so many people went without.”

That year they gave away the tree and bought a few others to gift to some who had commented on her Facebook post.

Every year when it’s time to break out her Christmas tree, she would think of those who so badly want one.

Three years ago, she finally took the leap and started the project. In the first year, they gave away 55 Christmas tree kits, and last year it jumped to 130.

This year, they hope to match or go beyond that, but the project could use a little boost.

“We’ve set a goal for $5,000 and we are about $1,000 shy of that right now, we are accepting donations through November 30th and I am beyond determined to get to that goal,” Slaughter said.

So far, they have 104 trees.

Slaughter credits the community for making every tree donation thus far possible.

Walmart has even partnered with Slaughter, allowing her to buy the Christmas trees at a discounted price so all the gathered donations go as far as possible.

Her church, St. Patrick’s, hosted an ornament drive this month so each tree will have ample decorations.

Gretna High School has also played a role; last year, they helped Slaughter assemble the 130 tree kits before they were delivered, and they will help again this year on Dec. 2.

Slaughter does all of this on her own; though she hopes that by next year, the Holly Jolly Christmas Project will be an official nonprofit.

“You don’t have to have accolades behind you, you don’t have to have big dollars and companies supporting you, you can go out and make a difference just by your ideas and your passion,” Slaughter said.

She said if all this work brightens up just one family’s holiday, it’s all worth it.

“I love the idea that these kiddos get to have a Christmas tree and they bring it home and it’s not just something they can enjoy, but their siblings grandparents, and parents, they all get to enjoy this tree and they all get to work together to assemble it, make it beautiful and make it their own,” Slaughter said. “They’re creating memories decorating the tree, making memories around the tree, and they can use it year after year.”

You can donate to the Holly Jolly Christmas Project’s GoFundMe page here, or give a donation through their Venmo @hollyjollychristmasprject.

