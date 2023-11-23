Omaha Aerosmith fan frustrated with ticket company after concert postponed

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The postponement of a concert tour with a stop in Omaha has one fan sounding off.

Estimating she’s attended 800 rock concerts since 1979, Rita Kcuirek says she’s picky.

A guitar pick takes her back to one of her first concerts.

“There’s Aerosmith right there,” Rita said. “This ticket is Aerosmith from the Civic Auditorium in 1979. It was $8.50.”

It cost her a lot more than $8.50 in May 2023, when she bought three tickets to the Aerosmith concert in Omaha, which has since been postponed.

LiveNation is the company behind popular event retailer Ticketmaster, and Rita has been rocking their phone lines, seeking a refund of almost $700, often listening to the golden oldies of on-hold music.

“I just want my money back because I think two months is a long enough time to have rescheduled a concert tour,” Rita said. “I don’t know how long they plan to postpone it but they say 2024.”

The Aerosmith website says the band’s legendary lead singer, Steven Tyler, has a serious vocal injury, which forced the group’s “Peace Out” tour to be pushed back.

“I just think they should offer refunds right now, that’s the point,” Rita said. “That’s a long time to be holding onto someone’s money.”

LiveNation’s policy is that refunds will be available to those unable to attend the new date once it’s announced or if no new date is set within 60 days of the original postponement.

It’s only been 54 days, so Rita says she’ll wait six more to demand ticket refunds.

“I’d rather do something else,” Rita said. “I’d make plans for something I know is going to be happening.”

Rita says she took a picture with Steven Tyler 20 years ago and hopes the singer will get healthy enough to come back to Omaha.

But to expect her patience on waiting any longer than one more week for a refund, Rita says “Dream On.”

