We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha Aerosmith fan frustrated with ticket company after concert postponed

An Omaha woman is tussling with Ticketmaster, trying to get a refund after a concert was postponed.
By Mike McKnight
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The postponement of a concert tour with a stop in Omaha has one fan sounding off.

Estimating she’s attended 800 rock concerts since 1979, Rita Kcuirek says she’s picky.

A guitar pick takes her back to one of her first concerts.

“There’s Aerosmith right there,” Rita said. “This ticket is Aerosmith from the Civic Auditorium in 1979. It was $8.50.”

It cost her a lot more than $8.50 in May 2023, when she bought three tickets to the Aerosmith concert in Omaha, which has since been postponed.

LiveNation is the company behind popular event retailer Ticketmaster, and Rita has been rocking their phone lines, seeking a refund of almost $700, often listening to the golden oldies of on-hold music.

“I just want my money back because I think two months is a long enough time to have rescheduled a concert tour,” Rita said. “I don’t know how long they plan to postpone it but they say 2024.”

The Aerosmith website says the band’s legendary lead singer, Steven Tyler, has a serious vocal injury, which forced the group’s “Peace Out” tour to be pushed back.

“I just think they should offer refunds right now, that’s the point,” Rita said. “That’s a long time to be holding onto someone’s money.”

LiveNation’s policy is that refunds will be available to those unable to attend the new date once it’s announced or if no new date is set within 60 days of the original postponement.

It’s only been 54 days, so Rita says she’ll wait six more to demand ticket refunds.

“I’d rather do something else,” Rita said. “I’d make plans for something I know is going to be happening.”

Rita says she took a picture with Steven Tyler 20 years ago and hopes the singer will get healthy enough to come back to Omaha.

But to expect her patience on waiting any longer than one more week for a refund, Rita says “Dream On.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6FAWD
6 First Alert Weather Days: Snow may impact weekend travel after Thanksgiving
Altercation between brothers leaves one dead in north Omaha home, records show
6 First Alert Traffic
6 First Alert Traffic: Omaha water main break forces two-week closure
Co-host Sharon Osbourne tapes an episode of the CBS talk show "The Talk" at Alice Tully Hall in...
Sharon Osbourne warns of the dangers of Ozempic after dropping below 100 pounds
A dispute over extended warranty coverage forced one Omaha couple to pay over $10,000 out for a...
Omaha couple forced to pay for pickup engine amid vehicle warranty dispute

Latest News

An Omaha woman is tussling with Ticketmaster, trying to get a refund after a concert was...
Omaha woman fighting for ticket refund after concert gets postponed
Tomorrow Planner
Jade’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly and breezy Thanksgiving forecast
The Nebraska Football team visited three hospitals this week to spread some holiday cheer.
Nebraska football team visits hospitals ahead of holidays
Ron DeSantis - Dave Price
1 on 1: DeSantis says Trump isn’t the same as he was when he became president 7 years ago