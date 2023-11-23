Nebraska football team visits hospitals ahead of holidays

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The hospital is never an easy place to be during the holidays, so to make their day a little brighter, the Nebraska football team took a trip to three different hospitals in Lincoln to spread some holiday cheer.

It’s bigger than football for the Huskers.

“You get to see what they’re going through and us players are very fortunate to go out there and play football every day,” Chubba Purdy, Sophomore Quarterback, said.

The football team visited St. Elizabeth’s, Bryan Medical Center East and West and Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital.

“It gives us an opportunity to come out, show how much we appreciate all of our fans,” Heinrich Haarburg, Sophomore Quarterback, said.

The Huskers were able to welcome babies as young as a day old, as well as sick patients.

“I think it’s amazing to put a smile on people’s face and show them we support them how they support us,” Junior Quarterback, Jeff Sims, said.

Each room received an autographed note and wristband upon their visit. In the season of giving, it was important for the team to show their supporters what they mean to them.

“A lot of people have never seen football players in person, and we get to go in there and make their days. Especially on a holiday like this when you’re supposed to be with your family, and they get to see how our family operates and bring that to them,” Malachi Coleman, Freshman Wide Receiver, said.

With their last regular season game on Friday, this gave them a reminder that it’s not only about what happens on the field.

“This gives us an opportunity to see us playing for something more, playing for a community, playing for people that are going through something we couldn’t even imagine so I think it helps us a lot,” Haarburg said.

The Huskers yearly tradition left both the patients and players with a smile on their face.

