Man takes his own life after police pursuit through Omaha metro

Four different Omaha metro law enforcement agencies are involved in the investigation.
Four different Omaha metro law enforcement agencies are involved in the investigation.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities in Omaha are investigating the death of a man after a chase across the metro late Wednesday.

Around 11 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Bellevue Police Department initiated the pursuit of 38-year-old Rashad D. Harris, who was wanted on active felony warrants.

According to Omaha Police, the pursuit began in Sarpy County, traveled through Council Bluffs, and ended in the area of 39th and Farnam Street in Omaha.

Three BPD officers and a Nebraska State Patrol trooper were present at the end of the pursuit and found Harris dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds. Two guns were found in his vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and the case will be presented to a grand jury once it is complete.

